Serve Day Blankets Mobile Area

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Serve Day is a day designated by churches around the country to work on several small community service projects around the area. We tagged along with City Hope Church in Mobile and stopped by a number of their projects. Volunteers were cleaning up around the Hillsdale Community Center. Some were giving away food and drinks at Medal of Honor Park. One of the bigger public projects was a free yard sale in Prichard.

”Just going out loving on people serving people with no strings attached just because,” said campus pastor Josh Sullivan. “We come into the church we have church when we go outside the walls we go to be the church, so today we’re going out to serve the widows, single moms, kids all kinds of people.” City Hope was one of a number of churches nationwide helping out in service projects around the country.