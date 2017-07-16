One Year Old Found Dead Inside Hot Unlocked Car

By Published:

DELRAY BEACH, FL (CNN)-   A one year-old boy was found dead inside a hot car after playing with friends.Police say the car was parked and unlocked, and the boy could have been inside for hours.

Officers began CPR on the boy when they arrived, but he was pronounced dead after arriving at nearby hospital.

Detectives are investigating to try to determine exactly what happened that led the child being left inside a hot unlocked car,” Dani Moschella, spokesperson for Delray Beach police, said. “Always lock your vehicles if they’re in the driveway.”

Experts say children’s body temperature rises up to five times faster than adults. They can suffer heat stroke in cars parked in the shade with the windows down.

