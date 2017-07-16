Missing Alabama Child Alert for 11 Year Old Girl

(WKRG)-The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Center along with the Tallapoosa County, Alabama Sheriff’s Department is needs the public’s help in locating 11-year-old Victoria Skye Smith.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt with yellow writing (civil air patrol), black gym shorts, brown flip flops, and a head band with her hair pulled back in Dadeville, AL around 4:00am on Sunday.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Victoria Smith, please contact the Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Department at 256-825-4264.