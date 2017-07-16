Man Charged After Alabama Woman Killed Trying to Cross the Street

By Published:
Charles Otto Bodie mugshot from ECSO jail log

Pensacola, FL (WKRG)

The Florida Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Tina Cain of Linden, Alabama was killed when she was hit by a car Saturday night on US 29/ State Road 95 / Pensacola Boulevard.  Authorities say she was trying to cross the road at about 10:30 when Cain was hit by a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Charles Bodie of Pensacola.

The crash report says the driver fled the scene but was followed by a witness. The report says that witness followed the driver to his home and identified him to authorities.  Bodie is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.  He is being held in the Escambia County Florida Jail on $100,000 bond. According to the report, alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.

