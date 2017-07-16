Good Sport: Tennessee Titan Jalston Fowler Gives Back

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) This week’s Good Sport knows what it takes to succeed and his success has led him to the National Football League.

Nats….Fowler, “just want to say that I’m behind y’all , I’m behind the whole city, I want everyone in this organization to do good. Hope y’all come out on top.”

Randy: Tennessee Titans fullback Jalston Fowler isn’t forgetting his roots, he recently donated $5,000 to the 8-Mile Cowboys and the Palmer Williams Group.

Fowler, “I know where these kids come from, I know what they go through, I know what they see every day and most of it’s bad. I wanted to bring a positive outlook to the community and let the kids know there’s something better you can do.”

Randy: Fowler is getting ready for his 3rd season with the Titans and the former Vigor and Alabama standout recalls a time in his life when he made an impression on a coach, setting his path to football stardom.

Fowler: Somebody came to my house and said, coach looking for you, down at Orange Grove Park, I was like, for real? I ran all the way up to the Boys and Girls Club in Orange Grove, I just wanted to play football all of my life after that moment.

Sherman Williams, ” A young kid doesn’t know what success is, that don’t know what it takes to be successful, but if you have that example, what Mr. Fowler is doing is coming back to set an example.”

Randy: The kids love the Cowboys, but after Jalston’s visit they’ll be pulling for Tennessee too. Jalston told us, he’s taking nothing for granted this season and he heads to camp, ready to go to work.

Fowler: “Ready to get back out there and start playing and show these coaches what I can do and keep proving to my teammates that I can be a worthy player and that I have their backs.