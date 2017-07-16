Family Talks About Young Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Daphne

Daphne, AL (WKRG)

Family and friends are still searching for answers a day a young man was killed in Daphne riding a motorcycle on I-10 westbound. This happened Saturday morning in Daphne. A group of motorcyclists was traveling westbound when one of them was hit and killed in a crash.

While authorities have not officially released the victim’s name, multiple family members confirm the victim is 35-year-old Paul Phipps. He was a young man who lived in Chipley, Florida. A family member says he was recently promoted at his job at the Florida Department of Corrections. Phipps worked as a corrections officer at a facility in Washington County.

Family members describe him as a loving young man who’d give the shirt off his back to anybody. One family member I spoke with said he loved two things in life. He loved bikes, specifically motorcycles and he loved Batman. They say he will be deeply missed. They also want the mystery of what happened to be solved.

“It breaks my heart that someone could be that careless. You had to have known what you did,” said Paul Phipps’ half-brother Glenn Guinand. “His life got cut way too short and he needs justice.”

We’ve made multiple calls to officials with the Daphne Police Department to try and get an update on this case today. So far there has been no update. According to a Daphne Police Department Facebook post made late Saturday afternoon they are still looking for the driver of a white SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe with Texas tags that struck the Paul Phipps’ motorcycle. They’re also looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler that was involved in the accident that also left the scene.

The Daphne Police Department just finished working a traffic fatality on I-10 westbound. This is an on-going investigation. The driver of a motorcycle involved in the accident has passed. The driver of the vehicle that collided with him left the scene of the accident. The suspect vehicle is a white SUV, possibly a Tahoe with Texas tags. The driver of that vehicle is described as a white female in her late 40’s or 50’s and had a white male passenger. This accident also included an 18 wheeler that also left the scene. If anyone has any information about this accident, please contact the Daphne Police Department at (251) 621-9100.–DPD Facebook Post Saturday, July 15th, 2017