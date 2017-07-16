Coast Guard Medevacs 56 Year Old Man

Published: Updated:

DESTIN, FL (WKRG) – The Coast Guard medevaced a man aboard a pleasure craft near Destin, Florida, on Sunday.

A 56-year-old man was having difficulty breathing as well as going in and out of consciousness aboard a pleasure craft.The Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received report of that call around 12:48pm.

Response Boat-Medium crew arrived on the scene around 12:58pm and transferred the man to a station in Destin, Florida where local EMS transported the him to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

 

