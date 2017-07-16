Caitlyn Jenner Considers run for Senate

Washington, DC (CBS)- Reality TV star and transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner is considering running for the Senate.

Jenner, a Republican, told radio host John Catsimatidis she “would look for a senatorial run.”

“I like the political side of it,” she said in an interview that aired Sunday. “The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that.”

Jenner has been vocal in recent months about the Republican Party’s stance on LGBT issues.

She warned President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions in February in a video posted via Twitter she would see them in court in response to his administration’s decision to repeal guidelines on public school bathrooms for transgender students.

On Thursday she said during an appearance on “The View” she had a meeting with Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, to discuss LGBT issues worldwide.