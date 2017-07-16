BREAKING: “Night of the Living Dead” director George A. Romero dies

LOS ANGELES (AP)-George A. Romero, the groundbreaking director of “Night of the Living Dead,” has died. He was 77.

He died Sunday in his sleep following a brief but aggressive battle with lung cancer, according to a statement from his longtime producing partner, Peter Grunwald.

His family said he died while listening to the score of one of his favorite films.

“Night of the Living Dead” premiered in 1968 and soon became a cult classic.

Romero’s other films include “Dawn of the Dead,” “Day of the Dead,” “Land of the Dead,” “Diary of the Dead” and “George A. Romero’s Survival of the Dead.”