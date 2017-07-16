At Least Nine People Found Dead In Flash Floods At Arizona Swimming Hole

Published: Updated:

PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) – A rural fire chief says at least nine people were found dead and about a dozen more are missing after flash flooding poured over a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona.

Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said more than a hundred people were in the Cold Springs Swimming Hole Saturday afternoon when a severe thunderstorm pounded down on a nearby remote area that had been burned over by a recent wildfire.

Three bodies were recovered Saturday and another was found Sunday morning. The deaths include at least one child.

Four people rescued by helicopter Saturday were taken to the hospital for hypothermia.  About a dozen other people remain unaccounted for.

Payson is located an hour and half away from Phoenix, Arizona.

 

