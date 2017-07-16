ALEA Issues Alert for Missing Alabama Teenager

Alexandria, AL (WKRG)

Authorities are looking for 16-year-old Tianna Moore. According to a release from ALEA, she was last seen in Alexandria, Alabama. The alert was sent at 1 a.m. Sunday morning. She’s described as a white female, 5′ 6″ tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Calhoun County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating Tianna Moore. Tianna Marie Moore was last seen in Alexandria, AL. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tianna Moore, please contact the Calhoun Sheriff’s Office at 256-236-6600.– ALEA News Release.