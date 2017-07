Daphne, AL (WKRG)- Atleast one fatality after a vehicle crash in Daphne I-10 Westbound. News 5’s Chad Petri reports that a person riding a motorcycle is the victim.

Traffic is being diverted to an exit by the Eastern Shore Center.

Avoid the area if possible.

No word yet on what caused the accident.

WKRG Chad Petri is on the scene now of the accident.

More information to come.