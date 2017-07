Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Be on the lookout for random acts of kindness today. Serve Day is happening around Mobile and Baldwin counties today. It’s a day where churches across the nation commit to community service projects.

Those projects include doing laundry, park clean-ups, yard work and giving gifts. South Coast Church in west Mobile, City Hope Church and Loxley Church are among the hundreds of congregations volunteering nationwide this morning. For more information click here.