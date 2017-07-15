Santa Rosa County Early Morning Gas Leak Secured

Milton, Fl (WKRG)- An early morning gas leak in Santa Rosa County has been secured.

Reports came out about a large gas leak around 9 o’clock Saturday morning. Officials tell News 5 the leak was under control and secured just before noon.

The leak stemmed from a construction company drilling holes in the ground to obtain samples for subsoil investigation when they struck a gas line.

The gas leak was on Caroline Street where lanes were blocked for three hours from Dogwood Drive to Glover Lane in Milton, Florida.

No residents had to be evacuated.