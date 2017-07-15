Pelicans agree to terms with Rajon Rondo

NEW ORLEANS, La (Associated Press) New Orleans Pelicans have agreed in principle on a one-year deal with Rajon Rondo.

According to sources, Rondo is expected to sign his contract next week and the terms are still being finalized. An official announcement has not been made.

The deal joins Rondo with fellow Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. The addition gives coach Alvin Gentry the flexibility to play Jrue Holiday more at shooting guard, an effective position for him in the past.