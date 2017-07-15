Pelicans agree to terms with Rajon Rondo

By Published:

NEW ORLEANS, La (Associated Press) New Orleans Pelicans have agreed in principle on a one-year deal with Rajon Rondo.

According to sources, Rondo is expected to sign his contract next week and the terms are still being finalized. An official announcement has not been made.

The deal joins Rondo with fellow Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins. The addition gives coach Alvin Gentry the flexibility to play Jrue Holiday more at shooting guard, an effective position for him in the past.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s