Mississippi boy, 12, killed as children played with gun

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) – A 12-year-old boy in Mississippi has been killed in what police say was an accidental shooting when several children were playing with a rifle.

The Commercial Dispatch reports no charges have been filed in the death of Lagarius Morris of Columbus, but the case will go to a grand jury. Lagarius is at least the third Mississippi child killed this month in what authorities say are accidental shootings.

One 5 year old died July 1 in Jackson. Another child, also 5 died, July 4 in Louisville.

Columbus police say in a news release that a teenager related to Lagarius is believed to have accidentally fired the fatal shot. Police say the rifle’s owner was out of town on business, but his wife was home at the time of the shooting.