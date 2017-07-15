Maryland Zoo Announces Death Of Baby Giraffe Weeks after Birth

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland Zoo has announced the death of baby giraffe Julius, who has been fighting for his life since birth.

Julius’s June 15 birth brought joy to the zoo staff, but it didn’t last long.

“It’s hard to put our emotions into words right now,” said Don Hutchinson, president and CEO of the Zoo. “Our veterinary staff and our animal care team put their lives on hold to try and nurse Julius back to health, and every avenue was explored. Sadly, he was unable to survive in spite of their herculean efforts.”

He had trouble nursing, which made it difficult for him to gain weight or develop antibodies.

Last weekend, the zoo reported that he had to have two blood plasma transfusions, and was receiving 24-hour intensive care.

Julius was receiving a life supporting solution called total parenteral nutrition through an IV thanks to the development and donation of solutions from Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital.