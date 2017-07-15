Man Jailed Following High Speed Chase with MPD

By Published:
Image courtesy MCSO jail log.

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

One man is in Mobile Metro Jail following a high-speed chase with Mobile Police Friday.  28-year-old Jonathan Lavender was booked into Metro jail after a more than 50-mile chase Friday.  Authorities say Lavender was the driver of the car chase.  A second man taken into custody was not charged.

He has a previous warrant for firing into an occupied building from 2016.  The car the suspect drove was reported stolen earlier this week. Police received a call reporting the stolen vehicle and tracked down its GPS location at Greyhound Park.  As soon as police pulled up Friday afternoon police say Lavender fled in the vehicle.

The chase started going westbound into Mississippi where Jackson County deputies were waiting. The pursuit continued into Pascagoula and north on Highway 63. On the North side of the Pascagoula River bridge, the suspect made a U-Turn and headed back south. The car turned back east on Highway 90 and headed back into Alabama, ending in the Theodore area on Evonik Road.

