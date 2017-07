MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Lyme disease is on the rise in Alabama, doctors are urging people take extra precautions if they are spending time outdoors this summer.

Lyme disease is transmitted by lxodes ticks, also known as deer ticks, most common symptoms are flu-like symptoms including fatigue, weight loss or gain and rashes.

Doctors say there are different ways to protect yourself from ticks such as wearing long sleeves and pants along with wearing bug spray.