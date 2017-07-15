Elderly Man Seriously Injured After Single Motorcycle Crash

Jackson County, FL (WKRG)- A 71-year-old man is listed in critical condition after a single motorcycle crash Saturday morning around 11:00 am on US 231 (SR-75) in Jackson County, Florida.

Earl Sampson who was drving a HD MC motorcycle was traveling south of US 231 when he failed to make a right curve, he lost control of his motorcycle an went off the road onto a grass median.

Shortly after entering the median he collied with a culvert and became airborne.

The force of the collsion caused the motorcyle to rotate counter clockwise and overturn.

Sampson came to a final rest after being ariborne on the east shoulder of the roadway lying horizontally with his face and torso facing up.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.