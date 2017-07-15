BREAKING: Pensacola Man charged with 2016 Manslaughter

Pensacola, FL (WKRG)- Friday morning a Pensacola man was arrested and charged with negligent manslaughter.

38-year-old Donny Ray Dearmon was arrested at his residence located on the1600 block of East Jordan Street around 10:45 a.m. in connection with the death of 52-year old Lester MacDonald of Pensacola.

Detectives Chris Grantham and Marcus Savage determined Dearmon caused MacDonald’s death after he pushed him out the door of a local business on December 4, 2016, and MacDonald’s head hit the pavement.

MacDonald died later that day from that injury.

The incident occurred just after midnight after the two men exchanged words inside the business of Sir Richards Bar located on 2719 E. Cervantes St.