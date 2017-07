Dauphin Island (WKRG)- A post from Mobile Infirmary Medical Center’s Facebook page sheds light in another possible vibrio case on the Gulf Coast.

In the post they claim that a man checked into MIMC ER overnight due to a possible infection on his hand and arm that could be the flesh eating bacteria.

They say he contracted the infection on Dauphin Island.

We are working to learn more details into the case.

Tune into News 5 at 6 o’clock for the latest.