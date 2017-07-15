BREAKING: Florida Amber Alert Issued for 9 Year Old Girl

By Published: Updated:

(WKRG)-An Amber alert has been issued for 9-year-old Brianna Brown, last seen in the 800th block of NW 1st Avenue in Hallandale Beach, in Broward County.

Brianna may be in the company of 32-year-old Daurianne Brown, who was last seen wearing black or gray pants, a black shirt, a gold headband, and carrying an oversized purse.

Brianna was last seen wearing a white dress and a white sweater.

She is 4’10 with brown eyes weighing 75 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Hallandale Beach Police Department at 954-536-2585 or 911.

