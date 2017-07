Bikers hit the road in Escambia County Florida Saturday to help a brother injured badly in a crash. Donald Holt crashed his bike a few weeks ago. Because of injuries he has not been able to work.

His friends, family and biker brothers organized a ride that started and ended at Ruby’s fish camp. The poker run raised money to help him out financially while he recovers.

If interested you can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/recovery-for-donald-holt