WATCH: Cat That Looks Like She’s Dancing Actually Has a Medical Condition, and a Lot of Fans

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN) — A 3-month old kitten at an animal shelter in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has a neurological disorder that makes her look like she’s dancing.

There is a lot of interest in the cat affectionately named “Twerk”, so the shelter doesn’t expect she’ll be there much longer.

Twerk is a special needs cat that has a condition is similar to what you may see in humans with cerebral palsy.

The good news is that Twerk’s condition will not get any worse and she’s expected to live a full life.