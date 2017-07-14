Vet Finally Gets Purple Heart 73 Years After Being Shot Down by Nazis

A 94-year-old World War II veteran was honored for his service with a Purple Heart during a ceremony Friday in Arlington, Virginia. John Pedevillano was awarded with the honor at the Air Force Memorial. At age 19 Pedevillano enlisted in the the U.S. Air Force and became part of the “306 Bomb Group,” a team that flew missions over Nazi Germany during the war. In April of 1944, his plane was shot down and he was held captive as a prisoner of war.

Pedevillano currently lives in College Park, Maryland, and told WJLA his greatest accomplishments are serving his country and marrying his late wife.