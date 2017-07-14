Sessions Announces Historic Healthcare Takedown

By Published:

Mobile, AL (WKRG) – U.S Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced the largest health care fraud takedown in U.S. history.

Hundreds of people, including dozens of doctors, have been charged in health care fraud prosecutions in the past week.

They’re accused of collectively defrauding the government of $1.3 billion dollars.

Nearly one-third of the more than 400 people charged were accused of opioid-related crimes.

According to the Justice Department, the health care providers, including 50 doctors, billed Medicare and Medicaid for drugs that were never purchased, collected money for false rehabilitation treatments and tests, and gave out prescriptions for cash.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s