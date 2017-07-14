Sessions Announces Historic Healthcare Takedown

Mobile, AL (WKRG) – U.S Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced the largest health care fraud takedown in U.S. history.

Hundreds of people, including dozens of doctors, have been charged in health care fraud prosecutions in the past week.

They’re accused of collectively defrauding the government of $1.3 billion dollars.

Nearly one-third of the more than 400 people charged were accused of opioid-related crimes.

According to the Justice Department, the health care providers, including 50 doctors, billed Medicare and Medicaid for drugs that were never purchased, collected money for false rehabilitation treatments and tests, and gave out prescriptions for cash.