Oregon Driver Arrested For Towing Her Children In A Red Wagon

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon mother has been accused of endangering her two young by towing them behind her car in a little red wagon.

Springfield police said 27-year-old Alana Donahue was arrested Wednesday night after at least four motorists reported seeing the car pulling the plastic wagon.

Drivers said the woman waved at vehicles to pass as she slowly drove in circles in a roundabout.

They also say the children and the wagon were almost hit when the car pulled into a nearby store.

Donahue is charged with two counts of reckless endangering.

Police say she told officers she was simply trying to show her children “a good time.”