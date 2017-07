MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Saturday, city leaders will cut the ribbon on a much-anticipated new playground at Medal Of Honor Park.

The totally- revamped “Playground Express” replaces the former playground built in 1996 and features some recognizable staples from the Mobile skyline.

Councilwoman Bess Rich, Commissioner Connie Hudson, and Mayor Sandy Stimpson will officially open the playground Saturday, July 15th at 9:00 a.m.

Here’s a flash back to 1996 when the old park first opened.