Macaroni Grill In Mobile Now Closed

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Yet another restaurant is closing here in Mobile.

The Macaroni Grill on Airport Boulevard is now closed. Crews were removing the sign on the building this morning. They closed after the dinner shift Wednesday night.

Officials with the store say they were a low volume store but were doing alright until the rent was raised just recently. They said that would have eaten into their profit margin over time.

Macaroni Grill has been at that location for over a decade.

They may consider opening up again in a different location sometime down the road.

Macaroni grill also closed stores in Mandeville, Louisiana and Pensacola due to low customer numbers.

Their corporate office released a statement this afternoon that reads:

Romano’s Macaroni Grill regularly reviews its portfolio of restaurants and made the tough decision to permanently close its Mobile, Ala. location. The company appreciates its team members’ hard work through the years and enjoyed being a part of the Mobile community. Macaroni Grill thanks all of its loyal guests for their patronage through the years and hopes to be able to welcome them again soon at another restaurant located in 23 states throughout the USA. – Company Spokesperson