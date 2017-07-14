LIVE Traffic Blog

5:35 A.M.- Early Friday morning commuters are having to deal with some downpours right now and I-10 there around the Tillmans Corner / Theodore area. Traffic speeds are a little slower through the area because of the rain also. South mobile and South Baldwin County seeing some rain as well. We do have an accident where it car went off into a ditch I-10 eastbound just west of March Road (that’s near the 8 Mile Marker). Looking good on the Bayway and Causeway right now. Mobile police reporting no accidents and no accidents in Pensacola as well.

5:05 A.M.- Our first check of traffic here on this Friday morning reveals that we’ve got an accident I-10 eastbound just west of March Road. That’s pretty close to the 8 Mile Marker. Alabama Highway Patrol reporting a car went off into a ditch with a little bit of a delay through that area. We do have some thunderstorms rolling through South Mobile and South Baldwin County so do expect to see wet driving conditions through those areas. Moving along well on the Bayway and Causeway right now with no trouble spots in Pensacola.

Reports from News 5 Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler