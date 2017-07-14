Krispy Kreme Selling Dozen Doughnuts For 80 Cents

Mobile (CBS) — If you have 80 cents in your pocket, you’ll be able to buy a dozen doughnuts at Krispy Kreme on Friday.

In celebration of the Original Glazed doughnut’s 80th birthday, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will let customers buy a dozen doughnuts for 80 cents on Friday with the purchase of any dozen at regular menu price.

“The joy created by our Original Glazed doughnut and its secret recipe spans generations, and that is certainly something to celebrate,” said Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward. “It’s remarkable that for 80 years, Krispy Kreme’s commitment to delivering world-class doughnuts the Krispy Kreme way – hot, fresh and now – has not changed.”

The special is being offered at participating shops in the United States and Canada.

Go to KrispyKreme.com to find participating shops.