Florida Father Arrested for Infant Abuse

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (AP) – A father who authorities say intentionally squeezed and fractured the ribs of his 1-month-old daughter has been arrested.

The Tampa Bay Times reports 25-year-old Daniel Nixon was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the investigation started Tuesday when the infant was admitted to the hospital for digestive problems and a bruise on her leg. Authorities say doctors found 20 rib fractures and bruising.

Nixon later told police that he squeezed the baby at least two times since June 19 because the child was crying and he was “frustrated.”

The infant’s medical information has not been disclosed. It’s unclear if Nixon has a lawyer.