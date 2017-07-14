Fiat Chrysler Recall

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) – Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 1.3 million vehicles worldwide to fix malfunctioning alternators or a wiring problem that can make air bags inflate unexpectedly.

The wiring recall covers nearly 771,000 Dodge Journey and Fiat Freemont SUVs from 2011 through 2015.

The company says wires can chafe against steering wheel trim, causing electrical shorts.

FCA says it knows of five minor injuries but no crashes.

Dealers will install a covering on the wires or replace them if needed.

The alternator recall affects nearly 566,000 Chrysler 300s, Dodge Challengers and Chargers and Durango SUVs from 2011 through 2014.

Also covered are certain 2012 to 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokees.

The alternators can wear prematurely.

That could cause engine stalling and compromise antilock brakes and electronic stability control. Basic braking isn’t affected.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s