Drug Raid Lead To The Arrest Of The “Ice Queen”

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) Mobile County Narcotics Team arrested a drug dealer known to many in the community as the “Ice Queen”. 35 years old Nicole Vasquez was arrested during a raid at a house located on Britonburg Drive and a self storage

business on Schillinger Road on Thursday July 13, 2017. The officers seized five ounces of crystal meth, $620 dollars cash and various paraphernalia.

Vasquez is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The case will be presented for prosecution for federal drug violations.