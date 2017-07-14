Police Chief’s Wife Accused of Keying Car

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

Pensacola, Florida (WKRG) – The wife of Pensacola Police Chief Tommi Lyter is in trouble with the law.

According to a news release from the Pensacola Police Department, Brenda Lyter is charged with a single count of felony criminal mischief, for allegedly keying a car. Investigators say Mrs. Lyter was at the Fish House on Barracks Street in Pensacola on Thursday, July 6 when she “intentionally damaged the paint on a vehicle” in the parking lot.

A warrant was issued for Lyter today and she turned herself in at the Escambia County Jail. She has been released on bond.

Click here to read more: Pensacola Police Department News Release

 

 

