MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were involved in a high-speed pursuit going over 90 miles per hour on Highway 90 going east bound. The suspect turned onto Bellingrath Road, ultimately bringing the chase to an end on Evonik Road.

The car was reported stolen and two people are in police custody.

The chase started going westbound into Mississippi then turned back around into Alabama ending in the Theodore area.