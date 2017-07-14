BREAKING: Inmate Convicted of Shooting MPD Officer Rushed to Hospital

BREAKING NEWS:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The man who pleaded guilty to shooting an undercover Mobile Police officer in a gunfight last year was urgently rushed to the hospital early Friday morning.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Ryan Burkhardt was hospitalized around 1:53am.

Sources that have contacted News 5 are claiming that Burkhardt is dead after an incident Mobile Metro Jail. However, we have been unable to independently verify that information at this time. News 5 is working to bring you the latest on News 5 at Noon.

In April 2016, Burkhardt, 32, of Mobile suffered six to nine gun shot wounds in his exchange with an undercover Mobile Police officer. He was targeted in an early morning operation for the sale of illegal firearms and crystal-meth.

The undercover officer was shot two times in the altercation that authorities say was a sting operation gone wrong.

Several days later, Burkhardt sat in a wheelchair as he was rolled out of MPD Headquarters on his way to jail, answering questions from reporters.

“I apologize to the officer and the officer’s family,” Burkhardt said. “For doing something wrong.” “I was high on drugs. Crystal Methamphetamines.”

Burkhardt appeared incoherent, possibly sedated after the shooting he endured in Grand Bay.

Burkhardt claimed he was “just trying to find his father.”

“I’m sorry everybody,” he proclaimed in his perp walk on his way to Mobile Metro Jail.

Burkhardt was seen with a swastika tattooed to his chest — a symbol of commonly used to represent Nazi Germany and white supremacy.

This is a breaking development… more to follow…