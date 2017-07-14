Body Found In Burning Truck That Hit Florida Government Building

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB/AP) — A man has been found dead inside a burning truck that crashed into a Bay County government building, forcing the building to close briefly. Police are investigating a possible suicide on the front steps of the building.

At 5:15 Thursday morning a vehicle crashed into the doors of the builder services division.

Panama City firefighters responded to the vehicle on fire along with Panama City Police and Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Paul Powell with Panama City Police said the fire started sometime after the vehicle crashed into the building. They also state they do not believe this was an act intended for any specific person or government entity.

The victim’s name was not released. Authorities said Thursday’s crash was not a terrorist attack nor was it directed toward anyone in local government.

Police did not say whether the man set the fire or the truck caught on fire from the crash.

The Bay County Government center is back open now.