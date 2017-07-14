Another Defeat for President Trump Travel Ban

By Published:

U.S.HONOLULU (AP) – In another setback for President Donald Trump, a federal judge in Hawaii has further weakened his already diluted travel ban by vastly expanding the list of family relationships with U.S. citizens that visa applicants can use to get into the United States.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson on Thursday ordered the government not to enforce the ban on close relatives such as grandparents, grandchildren, uncles and aunts.

The ruling is the latest piece of pushback in the fierce fight set off by the ban Trump first attempted in January.

The current rules aren’t so much an outright ban as a tightening of already-tough visa policies affecting citizens from six Muslim-majority countries.

People from those countries who already have visas will be allowed into the country. The rules apply to new visas.

