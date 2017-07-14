Alfred Angelo Stores Have Closed Down Nationwide

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS) — Some brides are scrambling after wedding dress retailer Alfred Angelo shut down stores nation wide on Thursday.

Bride and bridesmaids were contacted and told to get their dresses immediately.

Several stores have tried to get a hold of anyone at Alfred Angelo and don’t know what to tell their brides.

The company is reportedly filing for bankruptcy, which consists of 60 stores across the country and distributes to hundreds more.

May brides are left to wonder if they’ll have a dress for their wedding day.