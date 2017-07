(CNN) — A bus driver in Waukesha, Wisconsin provides rides and smiles to her kiddos.

Trudy Serres says she crochets in between her routes and makes toys for the kids.

Serres receives numerous requests and has made everything from ice cream cones, chocolate covered strawberries, a football, unicorns, Darth Vadar, and four Yodas.

So far, she has crocheted over 30 items for the kids, which took her about four months to complete.