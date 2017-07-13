UPDATE : Overnight Shooting Leaves One Dead

UPDATE 4:50 AM Friday July 14, 2017:
Officers tell News 5 a Male victim was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.
The victims name has not been released. MPD is treatigng this as a murder investigation.
No suspect has been named.
ORIGINAL STORY 6:30 A.M. July 13, 2017:
MOBILE, AL (WKRG)- Mobile Police are investigating an overnight shooting.
The shooting occured on the 1600 block of Marting Luther King Jr. Avenue.
The victims name or a suspect have not been released in the case.
This is a developing story, more details to come.