UPDATE : Overnight Shooting Leaves One Dead

UPDATE 4:50 AM Friday July 14, 2017:

Officers tell News 5 a Male victim was shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

The victims name has not been released. MPD is treatigng this as a murder investigation.

No suspect has been named.

ORIGINAL STORY 6:30 A.M. July 13, 2017:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG)- Mobile Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

The shooting occured on the 1600 block of Marting Luther King Jr. Avenue.

The victims name or a suspect have not been released in the case.

This is a developing story, more details to come.