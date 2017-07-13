UCLA Students Evacuate for Bomb Threat

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Hundreds of students fled University of California, Los Angeles residence halls after someone called in a bomb threat to the college’s recreation center Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2tPm4SG) that after two hours, police determined the threat made to Sunset Canyon Recreation Center was unfounded.

A UCLA spokesman told the newspaper that more than a dozen residence halls and the recreation center were evacuated and students gathered at Drake Stadium.

Students in other areas of the campus were told to remain indoors.

Early Thursday, school officials issued a campus notification saying students from two residence halls could return and others would be allowed after they were determined to be safe.

The bomb threat came hours after the first orientation program for new UCLA students ended.

