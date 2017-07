PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A truck overturned on Hwy 101 in Lincoln County, Oregon, damaging a car and spilling a truckload of eels all over the road.

The highway is covered with the eels and their slime. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Highway 101 at milepost 131 is closed, the Oregon State Police said.

Oregon Eel Spill View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A truck overturned on Hwy 101 in Lincoln County, damaging a car and spilling a truckload of eels all over the road, July 13, 2017 (OSP) A truck overturned on Hwy 101 in Lincoln County, damaging a car and spilling a truckload of eels all over the road, July 13, 2017 (OSP) A truck overturned on Hwy 101 in Lincoln County, damaging a car and spilling a truckload of eels all over the road, July 13, 2017 (OSP) A truck overturned on Hwy 101 in Lincoln County, damaging a car and spilling a truckload of eels all over the road, July 13, 2017 (OSP)