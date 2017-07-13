Tan-Tar-A Resort in Lake of the Ozarks Sold, Renamed Margaritaville

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (OzarksFirst) — Margaritaville Holdings and Driftwood Acquisitions & Development announced Thursday they have purchased Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach and will be transforming the property into a Margaritaville effective immediately.

Tan-Tar-A is a popular resort and conference center with a 500-room lakefront property spread across 1,150 miles of shoreline on Lake of the Ozarks, perfectly positioned to transport guests into Margaritaville’s vacation state of mind, according to a press release.

Renovations will begin immediately and will feature Margaritaville’s signature ‘casual-luxe’ design elements. The property will remain open during reservations.

The companies also purchased the Flamingo Beach Resort & Spa in Costa Rica.

According to a statement from Margaritaville obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a timeline for construction has not yet been established.

This will be the 10th Margaritaville location.