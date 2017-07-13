Take 5: FIVE Bar Cooks up Shrimp Penne Pasta

Chef Jared Little of Five-Bar whips up some delicious shrimp pasta.

Recipe:
1/2 Corn Kernels
1 Polano pepper
1/4c Diced Onion
1 Tbsp Minced Garlic
1/4c Tequila
1/2 c Heavy cream
Handfull of Penne Pasta
1 Chipotle Pepper
Cilantro for tearing
Gulf Shrimp and Bread crumbs as desired

Instructions: Boil pasta in salted water until finished
Pour onion, palano pepper, and corn in pan
Add shrimp to pan
Degalze with Tequila
Add heavy cream
Reduce sauce
Toss in pasta
Season to taste
Top with bread crumbs and cilantro

FIVE Bar

http://five-bar.com/bar-locations/mobile-alabama/

(251) 308-3105

609 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36602

