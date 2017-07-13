Take 5: FIVE Bar Cooks up Shrimp Penne Pasta

Chef Jared Little of Five-Bar whips up some delicious shrimp pasta.

Recipe:

1/2 Corn Kernels

1 Polano pepper

1/4c Diced Onion

1 Tbsp Minced Garlic

1/4c Tequila

1/2 c Heavy cream

Handfull of Penne Pasta

1 Chipotle Pepper

Cilantro for tearing

Gulf Shrimp and Bread crumbs as desired

Instructions: Boil pasta in salted water until finished

Pour onion, palano pepper, and corn in pan

Add shrimp to pan

Degalze with Tequila

Add heavy cream

Reduce sauce

Toss in pasta

Season to taste

Top with bread crumbs and cilantro

FIVE Bar

http://five-bar.com/bar-locations/mobile-alabama/

(251) 308-3105

609 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36602