Suspect in Texas Mother’s Murder Arrested in Northwest Florida

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A murder suspect from Fort Worth, Texas is now behind bars in Northwest Florida.

Qjuan Holmes had been on the run since June 12. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, that’s when he gunned down his girlfriend — and mother of five — Angela Gagne.

Gagne was robbed and shot five times after some kind of argument with Holmes, according to investigators. His oldest brother, Xondadric Holmes, has already been arrested in connection with the case and charged with capital murder.

On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals gave the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office a heads up that Holmes might be in the area. Thursday morning, a multi-agency effort that included the sheriff’s office tracked down and arrested Holmes in Crestview.

Holmes is in the Okaloosa County Jail awaiting extradition.