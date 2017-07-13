Sign Outside Car Dealership Sends Message to “Thief with Red Hair”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After security cameras at Keith Kingan’s Classic Cars captured a man rummaging through vehicles Tuesday night, the owners wanted to send him a message.

“If you don’t say anything, nothing’s going to ever happen,” said Sales Manager Marshall Farley, standing in front of the dealership’s welcome sign that now reads, “Hey thief with the red hair….we have you on camera.”

“I think people are sick and tired of crime,” Farley said.

In the video, the man appears to jiggle several door handles until he finds unlocked cars to rummage through. “He went around to the back of our shop, stole some parts and even stole a five-gallon bucket, a wash brush, and just some miscellaneous items,” Farley said. “It looked like he was scoping the place out like he was waiting for someone else to show up because he was taking pictures of cars… It was just really odd behavior.”

Farley says they filed a police report, but he hopes the man and any other potential thieves get the message that they are not welcome back.