News Five Viewers Answer Call During Emergency Need for Blood

MOBILE, AL – News 5 viewers answered the call to help fill an emergency need for blood on the Gulf Coast. 82 units of blood were collected during the “Dog Days of Summer” blood drive with Life South Wednesday at the WKRG News 5 Studios. It’s the most blood News 5 and Life South have collected during their annual event. But, the emergency continues and Life South asks that donors don’t let off on the effort to help.

ORIGINAL STORY

Angela Williams with Life South says the area is experiencing an emergency need for blood. That means there is less than a 3-day supply of blood for local hospitals. The emergency alert went out at 10:30 Wednesday morning, just after a blood drive got underway at the WKRG studios.

News 5 and Life South are teaming up for the “Dog Days of Summer” blood drive will from 8AM to 6PM Wednesday. All donors will receive a free thank you gift from LifeSouth and food from Firehouse Subs and Blue Bell Ice Cream. Since we are in the “Dog Days of Summer”, for each blood donation received, LifeSouth will donate one Beauregard the bloodhound stuffed animal to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital.